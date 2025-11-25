The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 4.9% in November compared to the month prior, landing at 51, according to final results for the month. Sentiment was down 29% year over year. The current conditions index fell 12.8% from the month prior to 51.1. The index of consumer expectations rose 1.4% from the month prior to land at 51.
FDIC to update regulatory thresholds, delays signage compliance date
The FDIC board voted to start indexing certain regulatory thresholds and to delay the compliance date for its revised requirements regarding the use of the agency’s name and logo.