The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released its second quarter 2025 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report, which includes data on mortgage performance, delinquencies and active forbearance plans, as well as forfeiture actions and refinances by state.

According to the report, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac completed 54,750 foreclosure prevention actions during the quarter, raising the total number of homeowners who have been helped to 7,213,804 since the start of conservatorships in 2008. There were 60,592 foreclosure prevention actions during Q1 2025.

Sixty-one percent of modifications in Q2 were modifications with principal forbearance. Modifications that include extend-term only, accounted for 38% of all loan modifications during the quarter. The serious delinquency rate decreased from 0.77% at the end of Q1 to 0.76% at the end of Q2. This compared with 3.8% for Federal Housing Administration loans, 2.31% for Veterans Affairs loans, and 1.57% for all loans.