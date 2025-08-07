The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.63% this week, down from last week when it was 6.72%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.47%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.75%, down from last week when it was 5.85%. A year ago, the rate was 5.63%.
Trump directs banking agencies to investigate, fix rules that contribute to debanking
Executive order directs federal agencies to investigate whether financial institutions denied services to customers because of their political beliefs or because they were engaged in certain business activities, such as cryptocurrency. ABA and associations said it will help...