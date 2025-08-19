The FDIC board today proposed several changes to its recently revised requirements regarding the use of the agency’s name and logo, saying the adjustments will ease the compliance burden on financial institutions.

The FDIC last year adopted new requirements, which were scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2026. Under the notice of proposed rulemaking issued today, the FDIC would make further amendments based on public feedback and push back the compliance date to Jan. 1, 2027. Proposed revisions include:

Insured depository institutions would have additional flexibility with respect to requirements regarding the color, font and size when displaying the FDIC official digital sign. They would also be expressly permitted to “wrap” the text of the sign to address space constraints.

The proposed rule would remove the “landing page” requirement, as the term is not commonly used by financial institutions, and would remove the requirement to display the FDIC official digital sign on pages where the customer may transact with deposits. It would instead require an IDI to display the FDIC official digital sign on its digital deposit-taking channels’ page or screen where the consumer initiates a deposit account opening.

The proposed rule would require non-deposit signage on all pages and screens that are primarily dedicated to one or more non-deposit products.

IDIs would only be required to display the FDIC official digital sign on the initial screen of an IDI’s ATM or like device. Under the current rule, such signage must be displayed continuously on a “home page or screen and on each transaction page or screen relating to deposits.”

The proposed rule would provide a non-exhaustive list of examples on various placements of the FDIC official digital sign and non-deposit signage that would meet the “clear, continuous and conspicuous” standard for IDIs’ digital deposit-taking channels.

Comments on the proposal will be accepted for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.