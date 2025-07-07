The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today said it is allowing national banks, federal savings associations and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks to close offices in areas of Texas affected by flooding.

The OCC said that it expects that only those bank offices directly affected by potentially unsafe conditions will close. “Those offices should make every effort to reopen as quickly as possible to address the banking needs of their customers,” the agency said in a news release.

OCC Bulletin 2012-28, “Supervisory Guidance on Natural Disasters and Other Emergency Conditions,” provides guidance on actions bankers could consider implementing when their bank or savings association operates or has customers in areas affected by a natural disaster or other emergency.