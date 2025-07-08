Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2% in May. Total outstanding credit increased to $5,047.8 trillion during the month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, decreased at an annual rate of 3.2% to $1.298 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 2.8% to $3.748.9 trillion.

The Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 41.2% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 22.4% and 19.0%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

Read the Fed release.