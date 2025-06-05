Roughly three in four Americans believe that financial institutions should be most responsible for keeping consumers safe from scams, according to a new survey by Morning Consult and Google.

The survey polled consumers in the U.S., U.K. and India about their experiences with scams. Sixty percent of U.S. respondents perceived an increase in scam attempts over the past year, which was lower than in the U.K. (67%) and India (77%). At the same time, four in five U.S. residents said they were either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about the prevalence of AI-generated online scams.

Asked about which sector should be responsible for keeping consumers safe from scams, most U.S. respondents said financial institutions (76%), followed closely by tech companies (74%). Only 64% said individual users, while 62% said the government. (Respondents could select more than one answer.)