The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 15.9% in June compared to the month prior, landing at 60.5, according to preliminary results for the month. The April figure was down 11.3% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 8.1% from the month prior, landing at 67.3, while the consumer expectations index rose 21.9% to 58.4.
ABA, associations urge CFPB to rescind changes to adjudication process
ABA joined three associations in voicing support for a CFPB proposal to rescind a set of changes to the bureau’s rules that, among other things, gave its director authority to resolve adjudication hearings overseen by the agency.