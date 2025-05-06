The Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines today to advance the nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman to be vice chair for supervision. The committee also advanced five other nominations.

Bowman has been nominated by President Trump for vice chair for supervision, which was previously filled by Fed Governor Michael Barr. During her nomination hearing in April, Bowman said she would prioritize refocusing bank supervision and restoring regulatory tailoring if the Senate confirms her nomination.

The committee vote was 13-11. The nomination now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

In a post on X, American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols applauded the committee vote.

“Given her deep experience as a federal regulator, state regulator and community banker, we urge the full Senate to quickly confirm her nomination,” he said.

Other nominations advanced by the committee:

John Hurley to be undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes at the Treasury Department.

Andrew Hughes to be deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

David Woll to be general counsel of HUD.

David Fogel to be assistant secretary of commerce and director general of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service at the Department of Commerce.

Landon Heid to be an assistant secretary of commerce at the Department of Commerce.