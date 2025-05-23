Sales of new single-family houses in April 2025 were at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 743,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 10.9 percent above the March 2025 rate of 670,000 and is 3.3 percent above the April 2024 rate of 719,000.

The increase in new home sales was driven by growth in the Midwest (35.5%), followed by the South (11.7%), followed by the West (3.3%), while the Northwest fell by (-14.8%).March

The median sales price of new houses sold in April 2025 was $407,200 up 0.8% from March 2025. The average sales price was $518,400, up 3.7% from the previous month.

At the end of February, the seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale was 504,000, which represents a supply of 8.1 months at the current sales rate.

