The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.86% this week, up from last week when it was 6.81%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.94%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.01%, up from last week when it was 5.92%. A year ago, the rate was 6.24%.
EEOC opens collection of EEO-1 data; submission deadline June 24
Survey requires private employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees to submit data on employees’ gender, race and ethnicity annually to the EEOC.