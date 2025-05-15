Industrial production was flat in April compared to the previous month, the Federal Reserve reported. The April figure was up 1.5% from a year prior. Manufacturing decreased 0.4% from the previous month, mining fell 0.3% and utility output increased 3.3%.
Bankers urge lawmakers to ease regulatory hurdles for de novo bank formation
The founders of two de novo banks shared with lawmakers the challenges of launching a new financial institution in the current regulatory climate, and they pushed for legislation to ease some of those burdens in the early years...