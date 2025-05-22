Existing home sales slid 0.5% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. Sales dropped 2% from a year ago. Total housing inventory in April was 1.45 million units, up 9% from the prior month. The median home price was $414,000, up 1.8% from the previous year.
EEOC opens collection of EEO-1 data; submission deadline June 24
Survey requires private employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees to submit data on employees’ gender, race and ethnicity annually to the EEOC.