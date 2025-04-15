The FDIC today announced that electronic communications is now the agency’s preferred method for supervisory correspondence. This decision makes permanent the alternative secure mail procedures that were initially implemented on a temporary basis in 2020.

As part of the announcement, the FDIC released guidance about how to send official correspondence related to supervisory matters to the agency using the FDIC’s secure email portal. Most institutions already use these methods of communication, according to the agency. If electronic communications are not available, financial institutions can continue to submit correspondence in hardcopy format, it added.