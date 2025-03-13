The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.65% this week, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.63%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.74%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.8%, up slightly from last week when it averaged 5.79%. A year ago, the rate was 6.16%.
ABA supports resolution to overturn CFPB medical debt rule
Noting that the CFPB's final rule on medical debt reporting would harm "banks’ lending risk, consumers’ default risk, and the availability of credit," ABA expressed support for a Congressional Review Act resolution that would overturn the 2025 rule.