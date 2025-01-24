President Trump this week directed his administration to develop an “action plan” to advance the development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in U.S. The executive order came only a few days after Trump revoked a 2023 Biden order directing federal agencies to develop rules and regulations to mitigate risks from the technology.

The order calls on several administration officials—including the newly created special advisor for AI and crypto—to develop an action plan on AI within 180 days. The order does not spell out what should be included in the plan, only that the U.S. should strive to develop AI systems “that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas.”

The order also puts some of those same officials in charge of reviewing and possibly revoking the policies stemming from the Biden order on AI. If those policies cannot be revoked immediately, federal agencies must take steps to provide “all available exemptions” until the policy is rescinded.