New orders of manufactured goods decreased $2.1 billion, or 0.4%, from the prior month to $586.1 billion in November 2024, the Commerce Department said today. Shipments of manufactured goods increased $700 million, or 0.1%, to $586.3 billion, while inventories increased $2.5 billion, or 0.3% to $859.3 billion.
Fed’s Barr to step down as vice chairman of supervision
Barr will step down from his position on Feb. 28 or at an earlier date if a successor is confirmed. He will continue to serve as a member of the Fed board.