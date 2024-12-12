The Producer Price Index increased 0.4% in November from the previous month, the Labor Department reported today. The index, which measures price changes on products and services before they reach consumers, showed prices increased 3% in November from a year before. Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased rose 0.1% from the previous month and 3.5% from a year before.
Rep. French Hill receives endorsement to chair House Financial Services Committee
The House GOP steering committee has endorsed Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) to chair the House Financial Services Committee in the next Congress.