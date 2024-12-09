American Bankers Association members believe that the Federal Reserve’s discount window processes and operations are opaque, awkward and inefficient, and they have several suggestions for how to improve the service, ABA said today in a letter to the Fed.

In September, the Fed issued a request for information about the operational practices of the discount window, which provides short-term credit to banks and credit unions. In its comments, ABA noted that it consulted the breadth of its membership to formulate a response. The association’s members were mostly unhappy with the discount window, citing technology that significantly lags behind what is considered standard for 2024, an inability to easily transfer collateral, a seeming lack of meaningful coordination between the supervisory and discount window lending functions, and inconsistencies among Fed banks and with private sector practices.

To make the discount window more workable, the Fed will need greater transparency and communication with respect to collateral pledging and valuation, more coordination and consistency of process across both the Fed system and with other liquidity providers, and significantly enhanced technological capabilities, ABA said. The association also recommended quarterly surveys on bank planning regarding the discount window and other Fed services, more “Ask the Fed” webinars to educate banks on specific topic areas, and providing additional training and resources on new platforms used to access discount window services.

“Meaningful improvements to the discount window will take significant care and effort, and collaboration with a number of stakeholders,” ABA said. “We support the [request for information] and encourage the initiative, to which ABA and our members are ready to lend our best efforts.”