The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.78% this week, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.79%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.44%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.99%, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6%. A year ago, the rate was 6.76%.
ABA congressional team: Election results positive for banking, but bipartisan work remains
Though the GOP sweep of the House and Senate portends good things for bank-friendly policy, there is still a lot of work to do on both sides of the aisle. Agriculture issues should see movement in new Congress.