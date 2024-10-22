The Federal Reserve has scheduled five Ask the Fed webinars for November on topics ranging from economic conditions in agriculture to the Fed’s discount window. Most webinars start at 2 p.m. ET, except the accounting roundtable, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Ag update, Nov. 12: The session will describe the recent economic changes in agriculture, some of the financial challenges that may be on the horizon in the year ahead, and emerging trends relevant for agricultural lenders.

2024 Accounting Roundtable, Nov. 14: Fed staff and subject experts will discuss current and emerging accounting issues impacting financial institutions, hosted by the Fed’s Accounting Communications Network.

Economic update, Nov. 18: EVP and Chief Economic Adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, David Altig, will share his insights into current economic conditions.

Residential real estate trends for the Northeast region of the U.S., Nov 20: In the final webinar in a series about real estate trends across the U.S., Fed staff will be discuss housing market trends and potential risks in the Northeast region.

Discount window operations, Nov. 25: Presenters will provide an overview of the end-to-end process of setting up access to the discount window, establishing a U102 account, setting up a borrower-in-custody arrangement and pledging collateral.

Registration for all webinars is available at AsktheFed.org.