President Biden on Friday appointed four new members to the Community Development Advisory Board, which advises the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund on policies regarding its activities and programs. The advisory board has 15 members.

The new members are:

Manuel Chinea, chief operating officer, Popular Bank, New York City

Janie Simms Hipp, founding CEO, Native Agriculture Financial Service, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Mark Kaufman, president and CEO, Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund, Baltimore

Susan Chapman Plumb, board chair and CEO, Local Bank, Hulbert, Oklahoma