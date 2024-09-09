Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.0% in June. Total outstanding credit increased to $5.093.7 trillion during the month.

Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased to $1.360 trillion. Non-revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 4.8% and total non-revolving credit is $3.734 trillion.

Federal government holdings of student loans continue to be the largest portion of non-revolving credit, comprising 39.9% percent of non-revolving credit. Depository institutions and Finance companies are secondary and tertiary holders of non-revolving credit, with 24.4% and 19.2%, respectively of non-revolving credit.

