The Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that the first meeting of the Advisory Committee on Affordable, Equitable and Sustainable Housing will be held in person Sept. 10-11at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Audio and video coverage will also be available.

The new committee will provide nonbinding advice to FHFA on how Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks can best serve as a reliable and responsible source of liquidity and funding for housing finance. The committee’s 20 members were announced in June.