The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today published filing instructions for its nonbank registry. The bureau in June finalized a rule requiring certain nonbanks to register information about their company with the bureau along with any agency or court orders concerning consumer protection violations, with that information to be kept by the bureau in a public registry.

“The purpose of this nonbank registry is to detect and deter corporate offenders that have broken consumer laws and are subject to federal, state or local government or court orders,” the CFPB said on its website.

The CFPB also announced an email address through which entities with questions about registration, including regulatory compliance or technical registration requirements, can submit questions to the bureau for staff assistance.