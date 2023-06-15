Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: June 12

OFAC Publishes Fact Sheet on the Provision of Humanitarian Assistance and Trade to Combat COVID-19, Issues FAQs: OFAC on June 14 published a fact sheet on the “Provision of Humanitarian Assistance and Trade to Combat COVID-19.” The fact sheet provides consolidated guidance highlighting the most relevant exemptions, exceptions, and authorizations for humanitarian assistance and trade under the OFAC-administered Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, and Russia-related sanctions programs. Related to this action, OFAC issued Iran-related General License N-2, Venezuela-related GL 39B and Syria GL 21B. OFAC also amended several FAQs. Read more.

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:

North Korea-related Sanctions

OFAC Targets Individuals for Supporting North Korea’s WMD Program: OFAC on June 15 sanctioned two North Korean individuals—Choe Chol Min and his wife, Choe Un Jong—for their roles in the procurement of equipment and materials that support the North Korean regime’s ballistic missile program. OFAC warns that North Korea continues to utilize a network of representatives in foreign countries, including the People’s Republic of China and Iran, to illicitly import restricted components necessary to conduct research and development of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Read more.

Russia-related Sanctions