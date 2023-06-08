GOP lawmakers raise concerns about beneficial ownership rule implementation

A group of four Republican lawmakers wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Director Him Das to raise concerns about FinCEN’s plans to educate stakeholders, including 32.6 million U.S. small businesses that may become reporting companies pursuant to new beneficial ownership rules, about their future filing obligations, and possible penalties for non-compliance when the rules take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The groups requested detailed information on how FinCEN intends to work with stakeholders to educate reporting companies. Among other things, they requested a detailed report on FinCEN’s timeline for the finalization of the “access rule” and “CDD rule,” two related rulemakings called for under the Corporate Transparency Act, as well as a detailed plan on how Treasury will safeguard the information collected.