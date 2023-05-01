Subramanian elected to lead BAFT board

BAFT, the American Bankers Association’s global transaction banking subsidiary, has elected Suresh Subramanian as chair of its board for the 2023-24 association year. Subramanian is managing director and head of transaction banking for the Americas at BNP Paribas.

“After many years of service to the BAFT board of directors, I am honored to continue that work as chair for the upcoming association year,” Subramanian said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow officers and board members as we work to advance the goals and priorities of the transaction banking industry.”

Other current BAFT board officers include Vice Chair Nick Smit, head of financial institutions for North America at ING Bank, and Secretary and Treasurer Michelle Knowles, managing director and head of trade and working capital products at Absa Group.