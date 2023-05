MVB Financial in Fairmont, West Virginia, and Integrated Financial Holdings in Raleigh, North Carolina, have terminated MVB’s proposed purchase of IFHI. In a statement, MVB said the decision reflected “changing market conditions that have pressured bank industry stock prices” and “understandable delays in regulatory processes.”

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.