The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 0.8 points in March, measuring 90.1.

Seasonally adjusted net 15 percent planning to create new jobs in the next three months, down 2 points from February. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 2.0%, down 4 points from the prior month. 43.0% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 4 points from last month.

A net negative 6% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, unchanged from February. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes deteriorated 6 points to a net negative 15%.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down 1 point). 29% reported all credit needs met (up 4 points) and 59% said they were not interested in a loan (down 3 points). A net 9% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 4 points).

