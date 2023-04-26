Trending
ABA Banking Journal

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in March

on Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 3.2% to $276.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 1.2% February decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.5%. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, 9.1% to $97.4 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 1.1% to $277.0 billion. This followed a 0.8% February decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in March, down two of the last three months, decreased 0.9% to $488.8 billion. This followed a 0.1% February increase.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts