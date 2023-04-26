New orders for manufactured durable goods increased in March

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 3.2% to $276.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 1.2% February decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 3.5%. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, 9.1% to $97.4 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased 1.1% to $277.0 billion. This followed a 0.8% February decrease.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in March, down two of the last three months, decreased 0.9% to $488.8 billion. This followed a 0.1% February increase.

