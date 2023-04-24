Housing starts increased in March

Privately‐owned housing starts in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,420,000. This is 0.8% below the revised February estimate of 1,432,000 and is 17.2% below the March 2022 rate of 1,716,000. Single‐family housing starts in March were at a rate of 861,000; this is 2.7% above the revised February figure of 838,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 542,000.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, increasing in the West (23.4%) and Midwest (3.1%) but decreasing in the South (-10.9%) and Northeast (-5.5%).

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,413,000. This is 8.8% below the revised February rate of 1,550,000 and is 24.8% below the March 2022 rate of 1,879,000. Single‐family authorizations in March were at a rate of 818,000; this is 4.1% above the revised February figure of 786,000.

Privately‐owned housing completions in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,542,000. This is 0.6% below the revised February estimate of 1,552,000 but is 12.9% above the March 2022 rate of 1,366,000. Single‐family housing completions in March were at a rate of 1,050,000; this is 2.4% above the revised February rate of 1,025,000.

