Treasury Secretary Yellen to speak at ABA Washington Summit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been added as a keynote speaker at ABA’s Washington Summit, to be held next week on March 20-22. Yellen will deliver an address, followed by a conversation with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols on the state of the economy and the health of the nation’s banking system.

Yellen joins a speaker lineup that includes Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu.

The Summit provides an opportunity for bankers to hear from lawmakers and regulators on issues of importance to the banking industry. ABA will also host three ancillary forums in conjunction with the event: the Mutual Community Bank Forum, the Emerging Leaders Forum and the Women and Allies Forum. Registration for all Summit-related programming—including virtual registration for the Summit general sessions—is free.