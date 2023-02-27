Trending
New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased in January

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January, down two of the last three months, decreased 4.5% to $272.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 5.1% December increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.7%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 5.1%. Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, drove the decrease, down 13.3% to $92.8 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in January, down following sixteen consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.1% to $277.2 billion. This followed a 0.4% December increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, down following twenty-three consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.1% to $493.1 billion. This followed a 0.7% December increase.

Read the Census release.

