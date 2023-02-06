517,000 jobs added in January, unemployment rate at 3.4%

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 517,000 in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons declined slightly to 5.7 million in January, and the unemployment rate declined slightly at 3.4%.

Job growth was notable in leisure and hospitality, health care, and health services

In January, leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs compared with an average of 89,000 jobs per month in 2022. Employment in leisure and hospitality still remains below its pre-pandemic February 2020 level by 495,000, or 2.9%.

Employment in professional and business services rose in December (82,000). Within the industry, professional, scientific, and technical services grew 41,000 jobs, while business support services gained 7,000 jobs. Monthly job growth in professional and business services has averaged 47,000 in 2022.

In January, employment in health care rose by 55,000, with gains in ambulatory health care services (+30,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+17,000) and hospitals (+11,000),. Job growth in health care averaged 497000 per month in 2022.

Read the BLS release.