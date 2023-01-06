ISM Manufacturing contracts in December

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 48.4% in December; 0.6 points lower than November’s reading of 49.0%. This figure indicates contraction after the 30th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.

The Employment Index returned to expansion territory at 51.4%, up 3.0 points after contracting in November at 48.4%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 47.2%, 2.0 points lower than the 49.2% recorded in October.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 46.2% is down 2.2 points compared to November’s reading of 48.4%.

The Inventories Index registered 51.8%, 0.9 points higher than the November’s reading of 50.9%.

Read the ISM release.