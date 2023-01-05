FTC proposes ban on noncompete clauses

The Federal Trade Commission today proposed a new rule to ban the use of noncompete clauses in employee contracts. The FTC does not have regulatory authority over banks, but it does have authority over bank affiliates.

The proposed rule would make it illegal for an employer to enter into a noncompete with a worker, maintain a noncompete with a worker, or tell a worker—under certain circumstances—that the worker is subject to a noncompete. The proposed rule would apply to independent contractors and anyone who works for an employer, whether paid or unpaid, the agency said. It would also require employers to rescind existing noncompetes and actively inform workers that they are no longer in effect. The proposed rule includes an exception for noncompetes between the seller and buyer of a business.