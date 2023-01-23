Trending
Fed’s Bowman to keynote ABA Conference for Community Bankers

on Newsbytes, Policy

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, who holds the designated community bank seat on the board of governors, will speak during ABA’s Conference for Community Bankers, taking place Feb. 12-14 in Orlando.

In her fifth annual appearance at the conference, Bowman will deliver remarks and join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a conversation on a range of issues important to community banks.

Bowman joins a speaker lineup that also includes Al Ko, CEO of Zelle operator Early Warning Services; leadership strategist and former Google executive recruiter Ginny Clarke; change management expert Michelle Rozen; and Vernice “Flygirl” Armour, the nation’s first Black female combat pilot.

