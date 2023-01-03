Construction spending increases in November

Construction spending during November 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,807.5 billion, 0.2% above the revised October estimate of $1,803.2 billion. The November figure is 8.5% above the November 2021 estimate of $1,665.2 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,426.4 billion, 0.3% above the revised October estimate of $1,421.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $868.0 billion in November, 0.5% below the revised October estimate of $872.4 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $558.3 billion in November, 1.7% above the revised October estimate of $549.2 billion.

In November, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $381.1billion, 0.1% below the revised October estimate of $381.6 billion.

Read the Census release.