The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.6 points in November, measuring 91.9

A seasonally adjusted net 18.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, down 2 points from October. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, up 1 point from the prior month. 44.0% of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 2 points from last month.

A net negative 7.0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 1 point from October. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes increased by 5 points to a net negative 8.0%.

2.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). 22% percent reported all credit needs met (down 4 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (unchanged). A net 5.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 1 point).

