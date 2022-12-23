New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased in November

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased $5.8 billion or 2.1% to $270.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This followed a 0.7% October increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.6%. Transportation equipment, down following three consecutive monthly increases, drove the decrease, decreasing by $6.1 billion or 6.3% to $91.3 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November, up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $0.6 billion or 0.2% to $275.9 billion. This followed a 0.4% October increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up twenty-two consecutive months, increased $0.4 billion or 0.1% to $489.7 billion. This followed a 0.1% October increase.

Read the Census release.