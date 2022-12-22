ABA Foundation highlights education, disaster aid achievements in year in yeview

Seven hundred banks registered for ABA Foundation programs in 2022, ranging in topics from fraud prevention to educating youth about financial stewardship, according to a new infographic summarizing the foundation’s accomplishments during the year. The foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund also raised more than $200,000 this year to aid recovery efforts in communities affected by Hurricane Ian and historic flooding along the Yellowstone River.

“This year, we built impactful partnerships, developed fun and educational videos for banks and consumers, and achieved exciting milestones—including reaching nearly 900,000 people,” the ABA Foundation said.

Among the highlights: The ABA Foundation developed seven Safe Banking for Seniors videos on scams targeting seniors; released new Get Smart About Credit infographics on college loan, housing and employment scams; celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Teach Children to Save Program; hosted five live webinars reaching more than 3,300 bankers; and highlighted ways banks are improving their communities through the Community Commitment Awards.