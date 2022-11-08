New orders for manufactured goods increased in September

New orders for manufactured goods in September, up eleven of the last twelve months, increased $1.5 billion or 0.3% to $551.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.2% August increase. Shipments, up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.2% to $550.3 billion. This followed a 0.7% August increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September, up six of the last seven months, increased $1.1 billion or 0.4% to $274.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% August increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September, up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $0.6 billion or 0.2% to $274.1 billion, down from the previously published 0.3% increase. This followed a 1.3% August increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in September, up twenty consecutive months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.2% to $488.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% August increase.

