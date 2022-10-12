Producer prices increase in September

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.4%in September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This increase follows a previous decline of 0.2% in August and a decline of 0.4% in July. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 8.5% for the 12 months ended in September.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.4% in September, after increasing 0.2% in August. For the 12 months ended in September, the index moved up 5.6%.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.4% in September. The September increase can be traced to a1.2% increase in the index for final demand foods. The index for final demand energy rose 0.7% in September. The index for final demand goods less foods and energy remained unchanged.

The index for final demand services rose 0.4% in September, the fifth consecutive increase. Most of the September increase is attributable to a 0.6% rise in the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing. Margins for final demand trade services rose 0.1%, while prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 0.2%.

Read the BLS release.