Seven banks to receive 2022 Community Commitment Awards

The American Bankers Association Foundation today named seven banks recipients of the 2022 Community Commitment Awards, which recognize banks for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in categories ranging from affordable housing to economic inclusion. The winners will be recognized at ABA’s Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 4. The winners are:

Bremer Bank, St. Paul, Minnesota, for affordable housing

Republic Bank & Trust, Louisville, Kentucky, community and economic development

Wintrust Bank, Chicago, for economic inclusion

First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana, Pennsylvania, for financial education

Simmons Bank, Little Rock, Arkansas, for protecting older Americans

F&M Bank, Clarksville, Tennessee, for supporting military families

Pathward, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for volunteerism

The ABA Foundation will also present its eighth annual George Bailey Distinguished Service Award to Lola Pol, branch manager for Capital Bank in Rockville, Maryland, for her commitment to community lending and helping first-time, low-to-moderate income homebuyers achieve homeownership in the Washington, D.C., area. Pol works closely with clients to understand their financial circumstances and offers in-depth counseling in both English and Spanish.

“Navigating the home buying process, particularly in a market as expensive and competitive as Washington, D.C., is often a challenging experience with significant barriers to entry for first-time, low-to-moderate income buyers,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Lola has made it her mission to help these buyers through the mortgage lending process and has dedicated her career to helping others achieve the American dream. Her efforts are truly inspiring.”