Producer prices fell 0.1% in August

The Producer Price Index for final demand decreased 0.1% in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This decline followed a previous decline 0.4 % in July and an increase 1.0 % in June. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index moved up 8.7% for the 12 months ended in August.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.2% in August, after increasing 0.1% in July. For the 12 months ended in August, the index moved up 5.6%.

The index for final demand goods fell 1.2% in August. The August decrease can be traced to a 6.0% drop in prices for final demand energy. The indexes for final demand goods less foods and energy advanced 0.2%, and the index for final demand foods remained unchanged.

The index for final demand services rose 0.4% in August, the fourth consecutive increase. Leading the August advance, margins for final demand trade services rose 0.8%. Prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing rose 0.3% while prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 0.2%.

Read the BLS release.