M&A News: VisionBank of Iowa to buy Legacy Bank

VisionBank of Iowa in Ames has agreed to buy Legacy Bank in Altoona, Iowa. The $595 million-asset VisionBank said in a press release that it expects to complete the purchase of the $176 million-asset Legacy in late 2022. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Meanwhile, Texas Brand Bank in Dallas and Harmony Bank in Kemp, Texas, have agreed to merge. The $330 million-asset Texas Brand Bank plans to adopt the $350 million-asset Harmony Bank’s name. The price wasn’t disclosed.

© 2022 by Paul Davis. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from bank-slate.blogspot.com.