ISM: Service sector expands in August

The ISM Services Index registered 56.9% in August; 0.2 percentage points higher than the July reading of 56.7%. This reading represents the 27th straight month of growth for the services sector.

Fourteen service industries reported growth in August. Mining; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Utilities; Construction; Educational Services; Information; Transportation & Warehousing; Wholesale Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Public Administration; Finance & Insurance; Management of Companies & Support Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Other Services. The two industries reporting a decrease in the month of August are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation.

The Business Activity Index registered 60.9% in August, an increase of 1.0 percentage points from the July reading of 59.9%.

Service sector employment grew in August, and registered 50.2%, 1.1 percentage points higher than July’s reading of 49.1%. Eight industries reported growth in employment for the month.

The New Orders Index was 60.8%, up 0.9 percentage points from the prior month’s reading of 59.9%. Comments from respondents include: “Starting to see some cost pressures relief; the overall supply environment is healthy.” [Accommodation & Food Services]

The supplier deliveries index registered 54.4% in August, down 3.3 percentage points from the prior month. A reading above 50% indicates slower deliveries.

Read the ISM release.