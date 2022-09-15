Industrial production decreases in August

Industrial production decreased 0.2% in August after increasing 0.5% in August. Total industrial production in August was 3.7% higher than its year-earlier level. Furthermore, total industrial production advanced at an annual rate of 5.3 % for the second quarter as a whole.

Manufacturing output rose 0.1% in August. The index for durable and nondurable manufacturing remained unchanged and rose 0.2% respectively. The index for other manufacturing (publishing and logging) edged down 0.1%. The index for mining was unchanged, while the index for utilities fell 2.3% in August.

