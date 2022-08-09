The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.4 points in July, measuring 89.9.

A seasonally adjusted net 20.0% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next 3 months, up 1 point from June. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 4.0%, up 1 point from the prior month. Forty-nine percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down one point from last month.

A net negative 5% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 3 points from June. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 1 point to a net negative 29.0%.

Three percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (up 2 points). Twenty-five percent reported all credit needs met (down 2 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 1 point). A net 5.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 2 points).

